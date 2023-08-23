Highlight Zone Preview: Goodrich hopes to complete state title run

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - Christmas isn't for a few months, but the Goodrich Martians must have put out some milk and cookies because Santa Claus showed up a couple weeks ago.
It's a summer tradition that head coach Tom Alward has had for years now. His Martians are like kids on Christmas morning when it's time to put on their pads for the first time.
This year, they have another state title run on their wish list.
No one does tradition quite like Goodrich. At midnight on Aug. 10, the Martians celebrated most wonderful time of the year: The start of football season with a physical padded practice.
Last year, the Martians made a run all the way to the Division 4 state championship game. Head coach Tom Alward called last season's playoff run magical.
However, Goodrich fell just short of their ultimate goal -- a state title. This year, they are leaning on a state champion on the mats and a playmaker named Max to help the Martians chase another trip to Ford Field.