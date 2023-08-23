Highlight Zone Preview: Grand Blanc hopes to open new stadium with wins

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Bobcats are confident heading into the 2023 season.

Senior captains Jimmy Lacy, J.T. Webber and Anthony Perdue say there's no question Grand Blanc has the best football team in the Saginaw Valley League.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Morrow will be stepping in at quarterback this season. Morrow will be looking to lead to the Bobcats to an SVL crown, to the playoffs and beyond.





Grand Blanc can boast that they have arguably the best home stadium in the Saginaw Valley League and perhaps even the state.

"We've been so blessed to have it," says the head coach for Grand Blanc, Kaleb Forr. "The environment, the atmosphere is going to be great on Friday night."