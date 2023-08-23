Highlight Zone Preview: Hamady looks for three-peat as GAC champs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In 2022, the Hamady Hawks proved they weren't a one-hit wonder, as they won the GAC for the second year in a row and won districts for a second straight season.
The Hawks would fly all the way to the regional championship game against Frankenmuth, which is the furthest any Hamady football team has gone in school history.
"We lost to a good team last year," says head coach Gary Lee. "But we learned from that loss. Not only the players but the coaches."
Lee adds that they have honed in on being more consistent. He says that good teams don't make mistakes, which means that they can't make mistakes.
"Because of how far we went and what we did. We were like the only team around here to do that," says senior Jakobie Boose. "So, it builds up a lot of heat to just want to go and get it. We should be undefeated this year. We're making history for sure."