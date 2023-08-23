Highlight Zone Preview: Heritage Hawks bring back dynamic offense

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - There is unstoppable. Then there's what Heritage High School wide receiver Braylon Isom did to the Saginaw Valley League last year.
Isom, who is committed to playing football at Miami of Ohio after high school, racked up more than 1,200 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022.
He and the Hawks are looking to flex their muscles in the Saginaw Valley League. Senior quarterback Ethan Mason is back and teaming up with Isom to form a dangerous combination.
Saginaw Valley State University commit Ty Robertson is a bowling ball in the backfield. This offense set school scoring records last season and the Hawks say the best is yet to come.