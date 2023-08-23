 Skip to main content
Highlight Zone Preview: Laker goes for back-to-back Greater Thumb West titles

PIGEON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Laker Lakers went undefeated in the Great Thumb West for the first time since 2017.

This year, they are looking for history as they try to win back-to-back GTC titles, a feat that has alluded the Lakers since 1997.

Head coach David LeVasseur said his team is built for it.


One of the main reasons is because of where they are on the map.

The Lakers describe the Pigeon area as a blue-collar town and "salt of the earth" type of people.

That is what LeVasseur preaches to his team every practice.

We talk in the preseason and throughout the summer of what we want our identity to be," says LeVasseur. "This year, we want our identity to be mental toughness. We are going to stick with the theme of mental toughness. It's when you get in a bad spot or tough situation that it'll change their perception of the situation. We feel that mental toughness is what gets us through the tough spots."

