Highlight Zone Preview: Midland bringing in new quarterback for 2023

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Midland Chemics will be looking to rebuild some chemistry this season.
They split the Saginaw Valley League Blue title with Mount Pleasant in 2022. Midland will be relying on a new face at quarterback, Isaiah Henderson.
Chemics head coach Eric Methner has all the faith in the world in his new signal caller.
"He's versatile," Methner said. "He can run, he can throw. We like the ball in his hands, and he is making good decisions for us right now. So we are excited to see what he can do this year."
The Chemics will be on the road to begin the year as they travel to Cadillac on Aug. 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.