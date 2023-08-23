Highlight Zone Preview: Millington looking for revenge again

MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Millington Cardinals only lost one game in the Tri-Valley Conference last season.
But that lone loss ended up costing them the conference titles, as Standish-Sterling took the crown. The Cardinals got their revenge in the district final, defeating the Panthers 14-12.
That was their first year under head coach Jason Germain. This season, they're expecting another big year.
The supporting cast will be different, especially on the offensive line. But these Cardinals are hungry and they say breakfast is what's for dinner.
The Cardinals plan to air it out more this season. They start the year with Laker on Thursday.