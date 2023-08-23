Highlight Zone Preview: Monte Keener filling in big shoes for Linden

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Bryce Eiluk was special for the Linden Eagles last year and he played his best in the big games.
Look no further than the performance he had in the District Finals against Fenton with 291 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Now, Eliuk is off to Eastern Michigan University to play linebacker. But the Eagles have another Division 1 commit ready to take his game to the next level.
Monte Keener plays tight end and defensive lineman for the Eagles. He is committed to play at Rutgers in college.
Keener is listed as 6-foot-7 and he looks every bit of it. But what's interesting about his game is that he's very fluid as a pass catcher.
Every time it was third and long, quarterback Michael Bush was looking Keener's way.
Bush said he's known Keener since middle school. Together, they want to help Linden be the best they can be one day at a time.