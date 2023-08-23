Highlight Zone Preview: New facilities give Durand extra motivation

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Durand Railroaders surprised everybody last season.
The team was a runaway train last season, sweeping through the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and exciting the fans along the way. But there has been a lot of turnover on the roster this season.
Still, these Railroaders say the goal is the same.
"Well for us as a staff, we want to be the hunted. That means we had success which is something we haven't always had here," said head coach John Webb.
Last year, Durand had their best season in 40 years. They went undefeated in the regular season and won their first Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title.
"It was great," said junior quarterback Brayden Kelley. "Being a part of it it was really exciting. I know a lot of guys in that group and I saw how hard they worked. We got the same expectations and we know what we got to do."
A lot of talent got off the train for the Railroaders last year. A total of 19 seniors, including their Swiss-army knife Gabe Lynn, all graduate.
"We're no doubt going to be a younger football team this year," Webb said. "But it's exciting for some of these young guys who are finally getting their opportunity to excel at the varsity level."
The game plan for the Durand is still the same.
"Run the rock. That's what it means to be a Railroader," said junior offensive lineman Kenneth Garske.
The Railroaders also have a new secret weapon that hides in plan sight. Durand's new multi-million athletic facility is complete.
"It's making us want to work harder and there's a lot more new stuff," Kelley said. "I think it makes us want to push harder."
That's not the only new thing at Durand. The Railroaders are also expanding their parking lot at the football stadium so more fans can enjoy their games.
That's expected to be completed by their game on Thursday against Laingsburg.