Highlight Zone Preview: New Lothrop seeks return to excellence

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - New Lothrop is looking to win back the title they owned for several years as state champions.
The Hornets have a set of challenges this season, but they are using it as motivation.
New Lothrop won state championships in 2018 and 2020, but the last two years have been different stories. The Hornets made it to the state semifinals last season before losing to St. Francis and they lost the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference to Durand.
"I feel like we're coming with a chip on on shoulder," said senior quarterback Jack Kulhanek.
Even with the pressure of winning the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and state titles, the Hornets say their main focus is having fun.
"The energy this year is really fun," said senior right guard and defensive end Slade Raleigh. "I mean usually when we're running last year is sluggish. This year, no matter what, we're pretty hype."
Still, each year brings new challenges and this season is no different, as the Hornets dropped from Division 7 to Division 8.
"Dropping down to 8 is kind of a surprise for us this year, but we're ready," said defensive assistant coach Steve Gauger. "We're not taking it lightly. It's not a step back for us. It's another day to go to work and get better every day."
The new division brings the same goals for New Lothrop's players.
"I think we know no matter where we're at enrollment-wise we're going to be competing for the top spot in the division," said senior defensive end and tight end Colton Symons. "We think that we the skills and the player to make that happen."
The division change can be seen as a blessing in disguise, because it gave the Hornet another motivation to prove everybody wrong this season.
"We're really aggressive," Kulhanek said. "We're really doing whatever and we're not going to back down from anything."
The Hornets want to take one game at a time. Their first game is next Thursday against Chesaning.