Highlight Zone Preview: Swartz Creek spends offseason lifting weights

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Swartz Creek only lost one Stripes Division game last season.
That was their second year in a row accomplishing that feat. Now, the goal is to go undefeated and secure a spot in the Flint Metro League championship game.
The Dragons have been the weight room preparing for the upcoming Stripes Division showdowns. Head coach Joe Spencer has been leading that charge.
He's not only a football coach but a power-lifting coach as well. The players say Spencer even tries to get in on the action.