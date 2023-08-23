Highlight Zone Preview: Ubly looks to return to state championship game

UBLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Ubly's offense is arguably one of the more unique offenses in ABC12's viewing area.
Ubly plays almost exclusively out of the T formation. When in this setup, defenses will struggle with who is carrying the football.
Over the past few years, senior quarterback Evan Peruski has been the glue that has held the offense together. Peruski tells ABC12 that the Bearcats have some unfinished business to take care of.
Last year, Ubly went to Ford Field for the Division 8 title game but fell to Ottawa Lake Whiteford.
"It was definitely a setback, a little bit disappointing, but even more fire in our bellies," says Peruski. "There is a chip on our shoulder to go win it this time."
If the Bearcats are to make it back to the state championship game, it will be on the wings of their T-Formation.
"I like it because it's serious football, and we can basically take what the defense is giving us," says head coach Eric Sweeney. "That's what I like about it."
The Bearcats will have as many as three running backs in the backfield at a time.
Coach Sweeney said that called his quarterback is athletic. And when someone has athleticism and really good speed, it makes defenses cover sideline to sideline.
Peruski had led Ubly to Ford Field for two of the past three years. He would love nothing more than to cap off his senior year with a state title.