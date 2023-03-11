 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - District 3 Final: Cass City v. Sandusky

  • 0

HS Boys Hoops - District 3 Final: Cass City v. Sandusky

CASS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Cass City defeats Sandusky, 49-30, to become district champions in over 20 years.

Recommended for you