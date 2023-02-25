CASS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lakers win against Cass City with a final score of 49-35. The teams are tied in the outright league.
HS Boys Hoops - LAKER at Cass City
Miriam Bingham
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today