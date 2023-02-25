 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - LAKER at Cass City

  • 0

HS Boys Hoops - LAKER at Cass City

CASS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lakers win against Cass City with a final score of 49-35. The teams are tied in the outright league. 

Recommended for you