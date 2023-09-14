Home crowd and stellar pitching propels Loons to game two win over Fort Wayne

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Great Lakes needed a win to keep their season alive after they lost game one to the Tincaps on Monday in the Eastern Division championship.
They played one of their most complete games of the season defeating the Tincaps, 3-2.
Damon Keith hit a timely homerun in third inning and the pitching was excellent.
Five different pitchers took the mound, they only allowed: two hits, five walker, no errand runs and struck out 15.
Michael Hobbs secured the victory with a strikeout to end in the game in the 9th.
"Right there a punch is defiantly what you want," said Hobbs.
The winner-take-all game three is on Friday, first pitch is set for 7 pm.