Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert Remains in Effect Tonight Through Thursday June
8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Tonight and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day for
elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
range with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The air quality alert is in effect for the following Michigan
counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

HS Baseball - D1 Regional Semifinal: Davison v. Grand Blanc

Grand Blanc team huddle after win against Davison

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc used 4 RBI(s) from Austin Gougeon to move past rival Davison, 9-3, in the D1 regional semifinal. 

