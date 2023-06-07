OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc used 4 RBI(s) from Austin Gougeon to move past rival Davison, 9-3, in the D1 regional semifinal.
HS Baseball - D1 Regional Semifinal: Davison v. Grand Blanc
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News.
