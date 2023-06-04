BAY CITY (WJRT) - John Glenn scored three unanswered runs to knock Freeland and win their district title, 3-1.
HS Baseball - D2 District Final: Freeland vs. Bay City John Glenn
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
