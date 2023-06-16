EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Powers best season since 1984 came to an end in the state semifinal, 4-0 against Grand Rapids Christian.
HS Baseball - D2 State Semifinal : Powers v. Grand Rapids Christian
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News.
