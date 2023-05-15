 Skip to main content
HS Baseball - Davison at Grand Blanc

Davison's Peyton Rich hyped after hitting a 2-RBI double against Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison and Grand Blanc split their doubleheader, the Cardinals won the first 6-1 and the Bobcats won the second game 14-4. 

