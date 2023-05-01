 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Baseball - Fenton at Linden

  • 0
Fenton's team huddle

Fenton's team huddle

LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Fenton defeats rival Linden, 7-4, to remain atop the Flint Metro League standings. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you