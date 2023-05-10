 Skip to main content
HS Baseball - Flushing at Fenton

Fenton's Brendan Phillips is hyped up after getting an RBI-double v Flushing

FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Fenton keeps their hopes for the Stripes division title alive as they take down rival Fenton, 11-1 in six innings. 

