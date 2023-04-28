FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After trailing 5-1 in the 2nd inning, Grand Blanc scored 7 unanswered runs to come back to defeat Powers, 8-5.
HS Baseball - Grand Blanc at Powers
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
