HS Baseball - Linden at Flushing

HS Baseball - Linden at Flushing
Flushing junior pitcher Braden Slogor

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing junior pitcher Braden Slogor's nine strikeouts leads the Raiders to victory over Linden, 5-1. 

