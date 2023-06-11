SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With a trip to Michigan State on the line, Powers defeated Frankenmuth, 9-5, in an exciting, back-and-forth game to punch their ticket to the Division 2 state semifinals.
HS Baseball - State Quarterfinals: Frankenmuth vs. Powers
- By: Yousef Nasser
-
Updated
0
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
