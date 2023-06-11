 Skip to main content
HS Baseball - State Quarterfinals: Frankenmuth vs. Powers

  • Updated
  • 0
Powers Catholic's Fischer Hendershot celebrates with teammates after securing game-winning out against Frankenmuth

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With a trip to Michigan State on the line, Powers defeated Frankenmuth, 9-5, in an exciting, back-and-forth game to punch their ticket to the Division 2 state semifinals.

