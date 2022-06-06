HS Baseball District Finals - Goodrich v. Brandon By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Goodrich baseball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Goodrich dismantles Brandon in the D2 District Finals 11-0 in 5 innings. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports Coach's Corner (3/1/22) Mar 1, 2022 Sport Flint sports leaders discuss what it means to be a “Flintstone” Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports 'No reason to panic' for Golden State Warriors ahead of NBA Finals Game 2 against the Boston Celtics Jun 5, 2022 Sport HS Boys Soccer - Durand at Corunna Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Coach’s Corner Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sport Grand Blanc is eyeing its first district title since 2011 Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you