PIGEON, Mich. (WJRT) - Trent Patrick was the hero for Cass City against Laker, hitting a buzzer-beater from half court to help the Red Hawks defeat the Lakers, 44-43.
HS Boys Basketball - Cass City vs. Laker
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
