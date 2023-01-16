 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - Almont at Flint Southwestern

  • Updated
The Flint Jaguars get their third win in a row, 63-53, against Almont.

Flint forward Martaveon Lewis after scoring an and-one against Almont.

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Flint Jaguars get their third win in a row, 63-53, against Almont. 

