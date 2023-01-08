GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - In game one of the Carmody Classic, Beecher's Robert Lee Jr. set an event record, scoring 42 points to help the Bucs take down Arthur Hill, 77-44.
HS Boys Hoops - Arthur Hill vs. Beecher
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
