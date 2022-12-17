HS Boys Hoops - Beecher at Bendle

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR LIGHT ICING OF ROADWAYS TONIGHT... WEATHER... * Temperatures ranging between 27 and 32 degrees have caused residual moisture to freeze on roadways. * Occasional light snow showers or flurries will impact Southeast Michigan throughout the night. While very light additional snow accumulations are expected, additional moisture on roadways may freeze and cause slippery roadway conditions. IMPACTS... * The freezing of residual moisture on roadways may result in black ice and very slppery roadway conditions. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice; often invisible or difficult to discern. Motorists are urged; to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by; slowing down and allowing extra time.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP