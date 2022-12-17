 Skip to main content
...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR LIGHT ICING OF ROADWAYS TONIGHT...


WEATHER...

* Temperatures ranging between 27 and 32 degrees have caused
residual moisture to freeze on roadways.

* Occasional light snow showers or flurries will impact Southeast
Michigan throughout the night. While very light additional snow
accumulations are expected, additional moisture on roadways may
freeze and cause slippery roadway conditions.

IMPACTS...

* The freezing of residual moisture on roadways may result in
black ice and very slppery roadway conditions.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice;
often invisible or difficult to discern. Motorists are urged;
to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by;
slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

HS Boys Hoops - Beecher at Bendle

  • 0
Beecher's Robert Lee dunking against Bendle

BURTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Beecher blows out Bendle behind 33 points from Robert Lee, 78-38. 

