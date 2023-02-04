FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher defeated Genesee Christian at Mott Community College, 59-36. The Bucs have won 42 straight games in the GAC.
HS Boys Hoops - Beecher at Genesee Christian
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
