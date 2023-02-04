 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - Beecher at Genesee Christian

  • 0
Beecher defeated Genesee Christian, 59-36

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher defeated Genesee Christian at Mott Community College, 59-36. The Bucs have won 42 straight games in the GAC.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you