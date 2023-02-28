 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - Beecher at Goodrich

  • Updated
  • 0
Beecher head coach Marquise Gray

Beecher head coach Marquise Gray

HS Boys Hoops - Beecher at Goodrich

GOODRICH, MICH. (WJRT) - Beecher uses a 44 point second-half to take down Goodrich, 70-55.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you