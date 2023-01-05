 Skip to main content
HS Boys' Hoops - Beecher at Powers

Beecher guard Robert Lee

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Beecher guard Robert Lee drops 34 points as the Bucs power past the Chargers, 81-57.

