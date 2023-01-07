 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - Bridgeport at Birch Run

Bridgeport's Khalil Cliff hits a contested jumper against Birch Run

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Bridgeport got off to a 15-3 start against Birch Run, and did not look back, as the Bearcats went on to win, 74-35.

