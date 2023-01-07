BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Bridgeport got off to a 15-3 start against Birch Run, and did not look back, as the Bearcats went on to win, 74-35.
HS Boys Hoops - Bridgeport at Birch Run
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today