HS Boys Hoops - Clio at Corunna

Corunna's Wyatt Bower kicks out to a teammate against Clio

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Corunna was scorching in the second half against Clio, outscoring the Mustangs, 44-12, on their way to a 70-29 victory.

