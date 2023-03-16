 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - D1 Regional Final: Grand Blanc v. Mt. Pleasant

  • Updated
  • 0
HS Boys Hoops - D1 Regional Final: Grand Blanc v. Mt. Pleasant

HS Boys Hoops - D1 Regional Final: Grand Blanc v. Mt. Pleasant

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc needed overtime against Mt. Pleasant to win their third regional title in a row, 54-53. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you