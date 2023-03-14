 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - D1 Regional Semifinal: Fenton v. Clarkston

  • Updated
  • 0
HS Boys Hoops - D1 Regional Semifinal: Fenton v. Clarkston

HS Boys Hoops - D1 Regional Semifinal: Fenton v. Clarkston

FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Fenton loses a heart-breaker to Clarkston in double overtime, 69-68. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you