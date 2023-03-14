 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - D1 Regional Semifinal: Grand Blanc v. Carman-Ainsworth

  • Updated
  • 0
HS Boys Hoops - D1 Regional Semifinal: Grand Blanc v. Carman-Ainsworth

HS Boys Hoops - D1 Regional Semifinal: Grand Blanc v. Carman-Ainsworth

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc holds Carman-Ainsworth to three points in the 4th quarter and advances to their third straight regional final game, 72-55. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you