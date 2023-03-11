 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - D2 District Final: Corunna vs. Hamady

Hamady celebrates district title

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hamady won their second straight district title, defeating Corunna, 54-35.

