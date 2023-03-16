 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - D2 Regional Final: Goodrich v. Cros-Lex

Goodrich celebrates regional title

IMLAY CITY, MICH. (WJRT) - Goodrich wins their 1st regional title since 2014 against Cros-Lex, 56-39.

