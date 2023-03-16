 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - D2 Regional Final: Saginaw v. Hamady

Saginaw celebrates regional championship

CARO, MICH. (WJRT) - Saginaw brings home their first regional championship in four year, 78-58, against Hamady. 

