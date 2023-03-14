HS Boys Hoops - D2 Regional Semifinal: Bridgeport v. Hamady

 Skip to main content
  Updated
  • 0
CARO, MICH. (WJRT) - Hamady uses a huge 4th quarter to get past Bridgeport, 68-57, and advances to their second straight regional final. 

