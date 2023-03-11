HS Boys Hoops - D3 District Semifinal: Flint Elite v. Beecher By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Beecher's Robert Lee Jr. throwing down a dunk against Flint Elite Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONTROSE, MICH. (WJRT) - Beecher won their 15th district title in a row. They took down Flint Elite, 83-58. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports HS Baseball - Midland Dow at Grand Blanc Updated May 6, 2022 Sports HS Girls Hoops - D4 District Final: Otisville Lakeville v. Genesee Updated Mar 4, 2023 Sports Boston Celtics complete 4-0 sweep of the Brooklyn Nets to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs Apr 26, 2022 Show A pair of former Lions took the greens in the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sport HS Football - Flushing at Powers Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports NBA hopeful Jaire Grayer is focused on improving his game and community Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you