 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - D3 District Semifinal: Flint Elite v. Beecher

  • 0
Beecher's Robert Lee Jr. throwing down a dunk against Flint Elite

Beecher's Robert Lee Jr. throwing down a dunk against Flint Elite

MONTROSE, MICH. (WJRT) - Beecher won their 15th district title in a row. 

They took down Flint Elite, 83-58.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you