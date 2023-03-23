EAST LANSING, MICH. (WJRT) - Beecher advances to their second D3 state championship game in three years, 64-54 against Ecorse.
HS Boys Hoops - D3 State Semifinal: Beecher v. Ecorse
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News.
