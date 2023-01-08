 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - East Lansing vs. Arthur Hill

  • Updated
  • 0
Grand Blanc's RJ Taylor scores on a layup against East Lansing

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - In the nightcap of the Carmody Classic, Grand Blanc's RJ Taylor scored his 1000th point, helping the Bobcats win over East Lansing, 65-51.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you