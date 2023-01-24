HS Boys Hoops - Essexville-Garber at Bridgeport

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan for slow and hazardous road conditions during the morning commute. The evening commute is expected to be significantly impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the western and northern Detroit suburbs and into the I-69 corridor by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between 10 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Plan for extra travel time, especially during the afternoon. Slow down and use extra caution while driving. &&