...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland,
Macomb and Washtenaw Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan for slow and hazardous road conditions during the
morning commute. The evening commute is expected to be
significantly impacted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the
western and northern Detroit suburbs and into the I-69 corridor
by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow accumulation for
hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute. Snow
will then steadily increase coverage and intensity with the peak
of the heaviest snowfall rates between 10 AM and 4 PM Wednesday.
Travel conditions will deteriorate considerably during the
afternoon into the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Plan for extra travel time, especially during the afternoon.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving.

HS Boys Hoops - Essexville-Garber at Bridgeport

Bridgeport head coach Kevin Marshall talking to his team

BRIDGEPORT, MICH. (WJRT) - Bridgeport takes sole possession of 1st place in the TVC-8 with the dominant win over Essexville-Garber, 65-43.

