HS Boys Hoops - Flint Elite at Southwestern

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Elite's David Gray dunks against Flint Southwestern

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Shamar Liggins and David Gray each had 22 points for Flint Elite to help the Warriors defeat Flint Southwestern, 80-51.

