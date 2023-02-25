 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - Flint Southwestern at Bentley

  Updated
Flint's Davone Morris goes for a lay-up against Bentley

HS Boys Hoops - Bentley at Flint Southwestern

BURTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Flint blows out Bentley, 65-46. 

