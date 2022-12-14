 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east
with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds most likely to occur between 2
AM and 6 AM Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

HS Boys Hoops - Flint Southwestern at Hamady

Hamady's Amari'Yunn Blythe throwing down a dunk against Southwestern

HS Boys Hoops - Flint Southwestern at Hamady

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Hamady Hawks flew all over Southwestern Wednesday night getting the win 78-45.

