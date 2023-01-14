 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - Frankenmuth at Freeland

  • Updated
Frankenmuth guard Carson Knoll going up for a lay-up against Freeland

FREELAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Freeland's Jacob Kowalski hits game-winning buzzer-beater against Frankenmuth, Falcons win 42-41.

