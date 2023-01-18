 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - Frankenmuth at New Lothrop

Frankenmuth head coach Andy Donovan talking to his team during a timeout against New Lothrop

NEW LOTHROP, MICH. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth snapped their two-game losing streak with a blow-out win against New Lothrop, 75-45. 

